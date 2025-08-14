Taylor Swift gets honest about first impression of Jason, Kylie Kelce

Taylor Swift recalls first encounter with Jason, Kylie Kelce

Taylor Swift has opened up about her first meet up with Jason and Kylie Kelce.

While appearing on her beau, Travis Kelce's podcast New Heights, the songstress candidly talked about the first impression of his brother and his family.

Recalling her first encounter with Jason, she began, “I did know that one of the first things I saw was you say to Kylie, ‘I was just shotgunning beers with the Bills Mafia, and I really want to go through one of the fire tables, I want to jump through it, I want to jump onto the flaming table.’”

“And she goes, ‘OK. Can we not do that right now?’” the Blank Space singer recalled his wife’s response, “Since then, I’ve heard her say that exact thing to your 4-year-old.”

Moreover, the 14-times Grammy winner heaped praise over Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce.

“So, I meet you, you’re exactly as I thought you would be, Kylie is exactly as I thought she would be just like the realest, the smartest, the coolest,” Swift told the host. “You’re fantastic, obviously, you know that.”

Following her meeting Jason's family, the 35-year-old singer learned that he had misinformed his daughters, Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett about cat being poisnous.

Revealing that she was on the mission to eliminate this misconception, she said, “And there’s no better way to prove that than to just hand them Benjamin, my rag-doll cat who lets humans hold him like he’s a baby.”

Referring to her cats Benjamin Button, the 35-year-old singer continued, “The cats are so good with kids. They’re just like, ‘Meredith is here.’ I’m like, ‘Yup and you know what, she didn’t bite you at all, did she?

"And if she did bite you, she wouldn’t be poisonous.’ They’re like, ‘That’s not what our dad said,’” Taylor Swift concluded.