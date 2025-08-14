 
Geo News

Taylor Swift reveals what Travis Kelce made 'everyone's problem'

Taylor Swift reflects on Travis Kelce's fiery outburst that forced her to see him in a new light

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 14, 2025

Taylor Swift shares untold story of Travis Kelces outburst
Taylor Swift shares untold story of Travis Kelce's outburst 

Taylor Swift has revealed how a dramatic “man tantrum” and an unexpected grand gesture from Travis Kelce sparked the beginning of their whirlwind romance.

On the Wednesday, August 13 episode of Travis and his brother Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast, the 35-year-old American singer-songwriter appeared for the first time and reminisced about how Travis tried to meet her during her Eras Tour show at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City in July 2023.

The tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs also wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

When he could not meet her, Taylor said he was “disappointed” and publicly announced his interest in her on the same podcast.

Shedding light on the gesture, the pop sensation jokingly quipped Travis “threw a man tantrum” and confessed she has “never seen” the original friendship bracelet he wanted to give her.

“This dude didn't get a meet and greet and he's making it everyone's problem; that’s what I thought at first,” Taylor stated and found it “so funny.”

“I was butt hurt,” Travis replied.

Taylor admitted that getting to know Travis, who opened up about his interest in her, was “such a wild, romantic gesture to just be like, ‘I wanna date you.’”

“That's what it does when you're on the stage and you perform in Arrowhead. That's what it did to me. You come to Arrowhead, I get to meet you. That's the perk of playing for the Chiefs,” Travis noted.

Priscilla Presley denies new claims about daughter Lisa Marie Presley's death
Priscilla Presley denies new claims about daughter Lisa Marie Presley's death
Dua Lipa recreates childhood photo with sister Rina
Dua Lipa recreates childhood photo with sister Rina
Taylor Swift recalls emotional moment with Travis Kelce: 'I was heaving crying'
Taylor Swift recalls emotional moment with Travis Kelce: 'I was heaving crying'
Jussie Smollett reflects on mistake that changed his life
Jussie Smollett reflects on mistake that changed his life
Taylor Swift shares she moved in with her dad after 'really intense' heart surgery
Taylor Swift shares she moved in with her dad after 'really intense' heart surgery
Kim Kardashian tells Kanye West 'you personality was not like this' video
Kim Kardashian tells Kanye West 'you personality was not like this'
Taylor Swift breaks down in tears while discussing life-changing moment
Taylor Swift breaks down in tears while discussing life-changing moment
James Gunn hints Margot Robbie return as Harley Quinn
James Gunn hints Margot Robbie return as Harley Quinn