Taylor Swift reveals what Travis Kelce made 'everyone's problem'

Taylor Swift shares untold story of Travis Kelce's outburst

Taylor Swift has revealed how a dramatic “man tantrum” and an unexpected grand gesture from Travis Kelce sparked the beginning of their whirlwind romance.

On the Wednesday, August 13 episode of Travis and his brother Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast, the 35-year-old American singer-songwriter appeared for the first time and reminisced about how Travis tried to meet her during her Eras Tour show at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City in July 2023.

The tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs also wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

When he could not meet her, Taylor said he was “disappointed” and publicly announced his interest in her on the same podcast.

Shedding light on the gesture, the pop sensation jokingly quipped Travis “threw a man tantrum” and confessed she has “never seen” the original friendship bracelet he wanted to give her.

“This dude didn't get a meet and greet and he's making it everyone's problem; that’s what I thought at first,” Taylor stated and found it “so funny.”

“I was butt hurt,” Travis replied.

Taylor admitted that getting to know Travis, who opened up about his interest in her, was “such a wild, romantic gesture to just be like, ‘I wanna date you.’”

“That's what it does when you're on the stage and you perform in Arrowhead. That's what it did to me. You come to Arrowhead, I get to meet you. That's the perk of playing for the Chiefs,” Travis noted.