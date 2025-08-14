Taylor Swift sparks frenzy with mysterious date choice for her new album release

Taylor Swift drops her forthcoming album on October 3 due to THIS reason

Taylor Swift just revealed why the release date of her forthcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, carries a special meaning.

For the unversed, the 14-time Grammy-winning singer is set to start her new era on Friday, October 3. It is the same date when she will also drop her new and 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

On the Wednesday, August 13 episode of her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce’s podcast New Heights, Taylor shared the date 10/3, add up to 13, which is her “favorite, lucky number,” and also matches her birthday, December 13.

Referring to her album’s release date, she said, "[It's] never not annoying. Always gonna try to force a 13 into the situation. And this one was right there."

Notably, the first week of October is also important for the Kelce family, as on the podcast, Jason mentioned that his brother Travis’s birthday is on October 5, his daughter Wyatt’s birthday is October 2, and their mother Donna’s birthday is October 9.

It is pertinent to mention that The Life of a Showgirl has a song called Opalite, which seems to be about the opal gemstone, the birthstone for October, so at least one song may be connected to the month.