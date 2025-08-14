Kylie Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift surpassing her in 'New Heights' history

Kylie Kelce speaks out after Taylor Swift shakes up her 'New Heights' record

Kylie Kelce has shared her unexpected reason after Taylor Swift overtook her as the most listened-to guest on New Heights.

On the Thursday, August 14 episode of her podcast Not Gonna Lie, the 33-year-old American podcaster reflected on the headline-making episode of her husband Jason and his brother Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast, which was released on Wednesday, August 13, featuring pop sensation Taylor.

Referring to her brother-in-law Travis’ girlfriend and her across-the-globe fame, Kylie articulated her thoughts on losing the record of most watched episode to the Karma crooner by saying, “Officially no longer the record holder for the most watched episode of the other podcast. There's no way it's even close, and I love that for me.”

Notably, when the episode was dropped, Taylor had crossed Kylie’s 8.6 million views from her history-making September 2023 episode in less than 24 hours.

Watching the excitement around the 14-time Grammy-winning singer’s appearance on the podcast, the mother of four admitted, “It is very entertaining to watch the Internet break.”

"It's just crumbling apart, and I love it. I love it. I love that we know that a day before it releases my interview on the other podcast is going to lose its long-tenured reign as most-watched episode, and I welcome that whole heartedly. Let's drop that sucker down,” Kylie quipped.

Also, her husband and father of her four daughters, Jason, joked at the end of the Delicate songstress’ two-hour-long podcast, “I think Kylie enjoyed being the no. 1 most viewed episode for the time that she had.”

Travis interrupted him by saying, “Don’t you do that to Kylie,” which also prompted Taylor to also add, “Don’t do that. You guys throw Kylie under the bus, you’re gonna pay for it."