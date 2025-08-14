Swifties accuse Lana Del Rey of throwing shade at Taylor Swift with new move

Lana Del Rey's new move interpreted as shading Taylor Swift

Lana Del Rey’s recent move has been interpreted by Taylor Swift’s fans as a veiled swipe at the Grammy winner.

Lana teased one of her new songs in an Instagram post on August 13, the same day Taylor announced her upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl.

"Track 13 @jackantonoff," the Born to Die singer captioned a video post.

Fans noticed that she used the number 13, which is Taylor’s lucky number, and mentioned producer Jack Antonoff.

While Taylor has worked with Jack and is known to be good friends with him and his wife, Margaret Qualley, he hasn’t produced any songs on her upcoming album.

And Taylor laid heavy emphasis on this fact during her appearance on her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s podcast New Heights. She mentioned that all songs are produced by Max Martin, Shellback and herself.

Fans took to X to point out the apparent swipe from Lana, with one writing, "Lana sharing Track 13. Same day taylor swift announced her Album. Knowing 13 is taylor’s lucky number."

"Lana teasing track 13 of her album and tagging co writer jack antonoff is lowkey Taylor shade because obviously Taylor announced her album covers and track list and didn’t work with jack on this album at all so here Lana goes being all messy," (sic) another wrote.

Another fan pointed out that since Lana’s song is a diss track about Ethel Cain, the Lover hitmaker may have opted out of working with Jack for that reason.

They wrote, “what if taylor knew lana and jack were working on a ethel cain diss track and that’s why she decided not to work with him at all on this project?”

While fans may speculate about a brewing feud, Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey have been close friends since meeting at the 2012 MTV Europe Music Awards, and eve collaborated on Taylor's song Snow on the Beach.