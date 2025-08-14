 
Geo News

Blake Lively ignores Taylor Swift

Blake Lively was not among millions of people who reacted to Taylor Swift's Instagram post

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 14, 2025

Blake Lively ignores Taylor Swift
Blake Lively ignores Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s latest Instagram post has drawn more than 6 million likes, but not from one of her once-closest friends.

On Wednesday, Swift shared two striking photos alongside the caption, “Pre-order The Life of a Showgirl: ‘It’s Beautiful’ Limited Release Deluxe CD now on my site. Available for 72 hours while supplies last.” 

The post promoted her upcoming 12th studio album, announced earlier this week after her appearance on Travis Kelce and his brother Jason’s New Heights podcast.

While fans flooded the comments with excitement, actress Blake Lively, long seen as part of Swift’s inner circle, was notably absent. 

Sources close to both women say recent differences in priorities and personal views have caused the two to drift apart, ending a friendship that once saw them vacationing together and publicly praising each other’s work.

But the silence from Lively has fueled speculation on social media, with fans debating whether the rift is permanent or just a pause in their relationship. Neither Swift nor Lively has publicly addressed the fallout.



Taylor Swift reveals she's obsessed with THIS thing
Taylor Swift reveals she's obsessed with THIS thing
Here's how Dua Lipa is planning Callum Turner wedding
Here's how Dua Lipa is planning Callum Turner wedding
Angelina Jolie plans ultimate revenge as Brad Pitt backs her into corner
Angelina Jolie plans ultimate revenge as Brad Pitt backs her into corner
Kylie Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift surpassing her in 'New Heights' history
Kylie Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift surpassing her in 'New Heights' history
Taylor Swift sparks frenzy with mysterious date choice for her new album release
Taylor Swift sparks frenzy with mysterious date choice for her new album release
Kelly Clarkson's late ex Brandon Blackstock was not great husband: Source
Kelly Clarkson's late ex Brandon Blackstock was not great husband: Source
Robert Plant reveals back up plan inspired by Elvis Presley
Robert Plant reveals back up plan inspired by Elvis Presley
Priscilla Presley denies new claims about daughter Lisa Marie Presley's death
Priscilla Presley denies new claims about daughter Lisa Marie Presley's death