Blake Lively ignores Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s latest Instagram post has drawn more than 6 million likes, but not from one of her once-closest friends.

On Wednesday, Swift shared two striking photos alongside the caption, “Pre-order The Life of a Showgirl: ‘It’s Beautiful’ Limited Release Deluxe CD now on my site. Available for 72 hours while supplies last.”

The post promoted her upcoming 12th studio album, announced earlier this week after her appearance on Travis Kelce and his brother Jason’s New Heights podcast.

While fans flooded the comments with excitement, actress Blake Lively, long seen as part of Swift’s inner circle, was notably absent.

Sources close to both women say recent differences in priorities and personal views have caused the two to drift apart, ending a friendship that once saw them vacationing together and publicly praising each other’s work.

But the silence from Lively has fueled speculation on social media, with fans debating whether the rift is permanent or just a pause in their relationship. Neither Swift nor Lively has publicly addressed the fallout.







