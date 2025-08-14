Kylie Kelce reveals how Taylor Swift's new album will help Jason agree to get pet cat

Kylie Kelce hatches plan to convince Jason to get her pet cat to honor Taylor Swift's new album

Kylie Kelce is hoping Taylor Swift’s upcoming album will help her convince her husband, Jason Kelce, to get their family a pet cat.

Kylie has been vocal about her love for cats and the wish to get a pet cat for years, but Jason is strictly against it and even told their kids that they are "poisonous."

This came after Taylor’s appearance on Jason and Travis Kelce’s podcast New Heights, where she announced her upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl.

Kylie read a fan-submitted comment on her podcast Not Gonna Lie podcast on Aug. 14.

"We also got this question from Real One Grace Davis: Orange album? Jason Kelce, in honor of the new album, you should buy Kylie Kelce, an orange tabby cat," Kylie read. "I'm just saying your girls will love it."

Going along with the suggestion, Kylie remarked, "Great idea. Let's slide the cat in there. We'll bait and switch Jason. We'll show them like, ‘Oh my gosh. Woah. You guys are breaking the Internet with your podcast!’ Boom. Cat in the house. He'll never know. Outstanding. No notes."

However, the mom of four kids noted that the family isn’t likely to get a cat in the near future.

"I don't think the cat dream is any closer to coming true," said. "I think we're probably a little ways out from the cat. But like I've said before, we're in this for the long game. There will be a cat in our future."