Taylor Swift breaks cover post Travis Kelce 'New Heights' podcast appearance

Photo: Taylor Swift steps out for the first time post 'New Heights' podcast appearance

Taylor Swift has rang in the reveal of her upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl with a night out in New York City.

According to the latest findings of Page Six, the Eras Tour hitmaker was spotted enjoying an evening at Casa Cipriani on Wednesday, accompanied by BFF Ashley Avignone and Overcompensating star Owen Thiele.

An eyewitness told the publication that Swift made this step out in a “black, romantic bodice dress” and came across as “friendly” and “chatty with staff,” acting “like such a regular person.”

According to the insider, Swift and her friends were seated just a few tables away from New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who was also enjoying a night out.

The celebratory outing comes just hours after Swift revealed why the release date of her forthcoming 12th studio album holds special significance.

As Swifties will be aware, the album is set to drop Friday, October 3, a date that adds up to 13, Swift’s “favorite, lucky number,” which also coincides with her December 13 birthday.

On the Wednesday, August 13 episode of Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s podcast New Heights, Swift explained the reasoning behind the date: “[It's] never not annoying. Always gonna try to force a 13 into the situation. And this one was right there.”

Interestingly, the first week of October also has meaning for the Kelce family, Jason noted on the podcast that Travis’s birthday falls on October 5, his daughter Wyatt’s on October 2, and their mother Donna’s on October 9.