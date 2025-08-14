New Heights: Taylor Swift's appearance with Travis Kelce hits 10 million views

Taylor Swift’s appearance on the New Heights podcast has become its most-watched video on YouTube, racking up 10 million views in less than 17 hours after launch.

The special episode, posted Wednesday, featured Swift alongside her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and his brother, retired NFL player Jason Kelce.

Billed in the video caption as “the most requested guest in the history of New Heights,” Swift joined the brothers to discuss her career, her ties to the Chiefs’ fan base, and her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Swift revealed the upbeat album was inspired by the “exuberant and electric” atmosphere of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

“This album is about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during this tour,” she said. “It just comes from the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in my life.”

Promising fans some “bangers,” Swift described the project as filled with “effervescence” drawn from the joy of performing around the world.

The Life of a Showgirl, her 12th original album, is set for release on October 3.

Swift also discussed her decision to reclaim her master recordings and reflected on life offstage since the Eras Tour ended.



