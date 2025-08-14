 
Geo News

Dave Mustaine announces final Megadeth album: ‘The end'

Megadeth announced they would be releasing their latest album in 2026

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 14, 2025

Dave Mustaine reveals new Megadeth album will be his last
Dave Mustaine reveals new Megadeth album will be his last

Dave Mustaine just revealed that Megadeth’s new music, which will drop in 2026, will be his and the legendary band’s final project.

The Tornado of Souls hitmaker made a surprise announcement via his social media through band mascot Vic Rattlehead.

Megadeth would mark the release of their 17th album which will be followed by a global farewell tour as well as a memoir by Mustaine, both to be launched in 2026, with the unnamed album.

“For over four decades, I've been chained in silence, but the end demands my voice,” a usually voiceless Rattlehead says in an announcement video on Instagram.

“It is confirmed, the next Megadeth studio album will be the last 40 years of metal, forged in steel, ending in fire, and when the New Year rises, the global farewell tour. You've heard the warning, now prepare yourself, cyber arm. Stay loud, stay tuned and meet me on the front lines,” the statement concluded.

This concluded Mustaine’s impressive four decade long career with Megadeth, which began when he joined them in 1983.

“There's so many musicians that have come to the end of their career, whether accidental or intentional. Most of them don't get to go out on their own terms on top, and that's where I'm at in my life right now,” Mustaine said in a press statement.

The Shadows Follow rocker continued, “I have traveled the world and have made millions upon millions of fans and the hardest part of all of this is saying goodbye to them. We can't wait for you to hear this album and see us on tour. If there was ever a perfect time for us to put out a new album, it's now. If there was ever a perfect time to tour the world, it's now.”

“This is also a perfect time for us to tell you that it's our last studio album. We've made a lot of friends over the years and I hope to see all of you on our global farewell tour. Don't be mad, don't be sad, be happy for us all, come celebrate with me these next few years. We have done something together that's truly wonderful and will probably never happen again,” he further explained.

“We started a musical style, we started a revolution, we changed the guitar world and how it's played, and we changed the world. The bands I played in have influenced the world. I love you all for it. Thank you for everything,” Dave Mustaine concluded. 

Pete Davidson admits he is not 'Glen Powell handsome'
Pete Davidson admits he is not 'Glen Powell handsome'
New Heights: Taylor Swift's appearance with Travis Kelce hits 10 million views video
New Heights: Taylor Swift's appearance with Travis Kelce hits 10 million views
Blake Shelton, Keith Urban team up for new music gig video
Blake Shelton, Keith Urban team up for new music gig
Denzel Washington gets brutally real about two Oscar wins video
Denzel Washington gets brutally real about two Oscar wins
John Cena urges ‘young' WWE stars to ‘make an impact'
John Cena urges ‘young' WWE stars to ‘make an impact'
Taylor Swift breaks cover post Travis Kelce 'New Heights' podcast appearance
Taylor Swift breaks cover post Travis Kelce 'New Heights' podcast appearance
Taylor Swift gets honest about first impression of Jason, Kylie Kelce
Taylor Swift gets honest about first impression of Jason, Kylie Kelce
James Gunn pushes 'Superman Saga' towards its next leap with major development
James Gunn pushes 'Superman Saga' towards its next leap with major development