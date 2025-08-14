Dave Mustaine announces final Megadeth album: ‘The end'

Dave Mustaine reveals new Megadeth album will be his last

Dave Mustaine just revealed that Megadeth’s new music, which will drop in 2026, will be his and the legendary band’s final project.

The Tornado of Souls hitmaker made a surprise announcement via his social media through band mascot Vic Rattlehead.

Megadeth would mark the release of their 17th album which will be followed by a global farewell tour as well as a memoir by Mustaine, both to be launched in 2026, with the unnamed album.

“For over four decades, I've been chained in silence, but the end demands my voice,” a usually voiceless Rattlehead says in an announcement video on Instagram.

“It is confirmed, the next Megadeth studio album will be the last 40 years of metal, forged in steel, ending in fire, and when the New Year rises, the global farewell tour. You've heard the warning, now prepare yourself, cyber arm. Stay loud, stay tuned and meet me on the front lines,” the statement concluded.

This concluded Mustaine’s impressive four decade long career with Megadeth, which began when he joined them in 1983.

“There's so many musicians that have come to the end of their career, whether accidental or intentional. Most of them don't get to go out on their own terms on top, and that's where I'm at in my life right now,” Mustaine said in a press statement.

The Shadows Follow rocker continued, “I have traveled the world and have made millions upon millions of fans and the hardest part of all of this is saying goodbye to them. We can't wait for you to hear this album and see us on tour. If there was ever a perfect time for us to put out a new album, it's now. If there was ever a perfect time to tour the world, it's now.”

“This is also a perfect time for us to tell you that it's our last studio album. We've made a lot of friends over the years and I hope to see all of you on our global farewell tour. Don't be mad, don't be sad, be happy for us all, come celebrate with me these next few years. We have done something together that's truly wonderful and will probably never happen again,” he further explained.

“We started a musical style, we started a revolution, we changed the guitar world and how it's played, and we changed the world. The bands I played in have influenced the world. I love you all for it. Thank you for everything,” Dave Mustaine concluded.