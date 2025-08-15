Brandon Blackstock's death certificate reveals unsettling detail

Kelly Clarkson's ex Brandon Blackstock's death certificate reveals surprising detail

Brandon Blackstock's death certificate uncovered new details about his passing.

The ex-husband of Kelly Clarkson's fatality document was released on Wednesday, August 13, by the Butte-Silver Bow County Clerk and Recorder’s office in Butte, Montana.

As per the details filed on the official document, the talent manager passed away at his home in Montana at sharp 11:13 am on August 7. He was 48.

Likewise, Brandon's obituary the cause of death has been listed as malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, in the death certificate.

While the manner of death was mentioned as natural causes, which was previously confirmed by Silver Bow County Coroner Dan Hollis to the People.

The document also confirmed that Brandon had been battling skin cancer for three years.

However, the document also listed seizures as "significant conditions contributing to death but not resulting in the underlying cause."

Other significant details mentioned in the death registry were Brandon's profession as a rodeo producer in the rodeo industry.

Moreover, as per the document recording death, no autopsy was performed and the talent manager was cremated.

On August 7, Brandon's family released a statement announcing his untimely demise, which read, "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away."

"Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time," the statement continued.