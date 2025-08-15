Taylor Swift explains bold color choice on 'Life of a Showgirl' album

Taylor Swift reveals why 'orange' color defines 'Life of a Showgirl' chapter

Taylor Swift revealed the "significance" behind choosing the orange color as the official hue of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Since the popstar announced the release of her 12th studio album, fans were curious about the specific colour Taylor decided for the new LP.

And the Lover hitmaker answered it during her latest appearance on the New Heights podcast.

In a teaser clip of the podcast, Jason Kelce, who co-hosts the podcast with his brother and Taylor's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, asked the 35-year-old singer about the album's appearance, specifically its color.

"What is the significance behind the color orange? Why orange?" the retired Philadelphia Eagles player asked Taylor.

"I've just always liked it, Jason," Taylor replied. "It feels like energetically how my life has felt — and this album is about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during [The Eras Tour], which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant."

"One of the things about this record is, like, it's a record I made with my mentor Max Martin and Shellback. The three of us have made some of my favorite songs that I have ever done before," she noted.

"They were my main collaborators on my Red album," she shared, noting, "We did 'We Are Never Getting Back Together,' 'I Knew You Were Trouble,' '22,' 'Shake It Off,' 'Blank Space,' 'Style,' 'Wildest Dreams'... 'Ready for It,' 'Delicate'."

In response, Travis excitedly chimed in, saying, "So that's the energy we're going for — okay, I understand why it's orange now. Okay!"

"Yeah! There are going to be some bangers. Yeah, I'm picking it up," Jason cheered up.

The Life of a Showgirl is all set to release on October 3.