Travis Kelce admits shocking truth about onstage moment with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce recalls ‘blackout’ moment performing with Taylor Swift at Eras Tour

August 15, 2025

Travis Kelce is opening up about the moment he joined Taylor Swift on stage during her record-breaking Eras Tour in London.

In a recent chat on the New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce in the latest episode with Taylor Swift's guest appearance on the show, the Kansas City Chiefs star recalled the June 2024 performance.

The Grammy-winning artist gushed over boyfriend Travis's stage talent, saying, "You got up there. You were so good. Every single beat. His comedic timing is crazy. And when the lights are bright, he like slows down time... that's when he thrives."

However, the NFL star has different remarks on his stage experience.

He responded, "Well no, that's just when I black out and hope that it ends up perfect."

"I rose from that stage and I saw how many people are looking at you and I was just like... blackout," the three-time Super Bowl winner remembered.

Taylor chimed in, “It was so good. It was so special,” adding that their plan to perform started as a joke.

“I was serious in a terrifying fashion,” Travis said, with Swift noting, “It was like a, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if…’ kind of thing.”

The singer said she “never going to pressure” him but “saw that twinkle” in his eye. She also told him, “You looked so good. It was amazing. It was one of the loudest, if not the loudest screams I have ever heard on the tour.”

Comparing it to football, Travis admitted, “It’s nothing like this… I felt like an ant. I felt like the smallest piece of life ever.”

