Ex-Maroon 5 bassist Mickey Madden's wife files for divorce

Mickey Madden and Catherine Blair have been married since May 2025

August 15, 2025

Catherine Blair Bowman, wife of former Maroon 5 bassist Mickey Madden, has filed for divorce three months after their wedding.

Bowman filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on August 12, accusing him of domestic abuse.

She cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce and has sought spousal support and a division of assets.

The divorce filing comes three weeks after Bowman obtained a restraining order against the musician for allegedly physically assaulting her when she confronted him about "sexting with teenage girls."

A temporary restraining order is effective until a court date scheduled for August 20.

The couple, who married on 5 May 2025, do not share any children. However, their two huskies, Toast and Jam, were covered in the restraining order.

In 2020, he left Maroon 5 two weeks after being arrested in Los Angeles on a felony domestic violence charge, released on $50,000 bail. 

Later, he was arrested for cocaine possession in New York City in 2016 and completed one day of community service as part of a plea deal.

