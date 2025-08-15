Teddi Mellencamp seeks advice amid cancer battle 'anxiety'

Teddi Mellencamp opens up about 'severe anxiety' during stage 4 fight

Teddi Mellencamp is opening up about "severe anxiety" she is experiencing amid her cancer battle.

The reality star revealed that she is currently taking immunotherapy for stage 4 brain cancer, and after the procedure, she is “full of anxiety.”

On August 14, Teddi took to her Instagram account to share a video of herself asking her followers for some advice on how to overcome her conditions.

“OK, for those of y’all who have gone through immunotherapy, did you have severe anxiety?” she asked.

In the clip, she can be seen lying on a bed donning a taupe hoodie. The podcast host shared, “Just on random days for no apparent reason like today, I was able to walk."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum earlier on her Stories posted a glimpse of her walk with son Cruz.

For the unversed, she is also mom to daughters Slate, 12, and Dove, 5, whom she shares with estranged husband Edwin Arroyave.

Later she noted, "I did the podcast, and now I'm just sitting here full of anxiety.”

“Is this common? What are things that you guys have done to help make you feel better?” she inquired, while exhaling a deep breath. “Let me know. Looking for any positive advice. Thank you.”

The Two T’s in a Pod co-host has been vocal about her melanoma cancer journey and keeps her followers updated.

She has undergone 17 surgeries for the invasive skin cancer, as Teddi revealed in April that the condition has progressed to stage 4, having metastasized to her brain and lungs.