Justin Bieber melts hearts in matching outfit with son Jack Blues

Justin Bieber shares adorable father-son twinning moment

Justin Bieber shared a sweet father-son moment as the singer and son Jack showed of their twinning style.

On August 14, the Baby singer took to his Instagram account and posted a sweet twinning moment with 11-month-old son Blue Jack.

In the candid post, the proud father can be seen donning a neon pink hoodie paired with jeans while the little one wore a lighter shade of pink shirt and matching tight pants with a beanie.

In the snap, Jack can be seen standing with one leg on Justin Torso while the proud dad can be seen carefully looking at him to avoid any imbalance.

Fans rushed to the comment section to gush over the adorable twinning moment of Justin with son Jack, who will soon turn one on August 20.

One follower wrote, "The pink looks good on you both," while another commented, "Justin, you and Jack in pink… my heart can’t take it!"

As Justin and wife Hailey Bieber have not revealed Jack's face, a fan manifested in the comment section saying, "I know little baby looks just like you! I feel it!"

The post came after Justin also posted another snap of baby Jack sitting on a sunny golf ground, wearing a white shirt and blue pants with his back towards the camera.

Back in July, Hailey marked Jack's 11-month birthday, with a hearwarming note for the little one expressing her disblief that he will soon turn one in August.

"11 months," the proud mom wrote over a picture of her self captured from behind while carrying baby Jack at the time.

“Excuse me while I cry a lot today thinking about my baby turning 1 next month," she continued, with teary eyes and red heart emojis.

The couple first announced they were expecting their first baby in May 2024 while they also renewed their vows in Hawaii.

A source told People at the time that the day Justin found out Hailey was expecting was “the best ever." “The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for.”