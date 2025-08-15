Angelina Jolie to address divorce from Brad Pitt in upcoming memoir?

Angelina Jolie is reportedly considering writing a tell-all memoir about her marriage to Brad Pitt.

On Thursday, an insider spilled to Radar Online that the 50-year-old actress' upcoming book would take the former couple's nine-year feud to a whole new level.

"So far Angelina has stayed very tight-lipped about her divorce and what really went down, but if Brad continues to push her, she may change course and spill everything," the source said.

"A lot of people have urged her to do it, and the more Brad battles her in court, the more appealing it gets," added the confidant.

Sharing the Maria star's intention behind writing a book, the source said, "Angelina's always held off [on an exposé] because she values her privacy, but Brad's backing her into a corner."

"The more money he drains from her in legal bills, the more money she's going to need," a tipster mentioned. "The offers she gets to share her side of the story are massive. It's feasible that she could make $50 million or more on a book deal because there's so much interest in her.”

The source further revealed to the outlet that the memoir "would be a disaster for Brad if she does do this."

"He managed to recover his reputation but if she goes for the jugular and tells all, the public may not be so forgiving," added the source.

It is pertinent to mention that Angelina and Brad finalized their divorce in December 2024.