Emily Blunt has major transformation on 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' set

Emily Blunt sported red hair in the 2006 original

August 15, 2025

Emily Charlton, the character Emily Blunt played in The Devil Wears Prada, was spotted with a platinum blonde bob in a recent appearance.

Blunt, 42, was photographed on the New York City set Thursday sporting the fresh blonde look — a major change from the character’s signature red hair in the 2006 original.

The actress paired the fresh hairdo with a Coach sweater, bright red pants, and Dior sunglasses. She later switched into sheer tights and a black Maison Margiela skirt, completing the look with platform loafers by Gianvito Rossi and ankle socks.

Last month, Blunt was spotted filming scenes in the familiar ginger locks her character wore in the first film, where she played the sharp-tongued assistant to Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly.

Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Stanley Tucci have all made their appearances as well, with newcomers Patrick Brammall, Pauline Chalamet, and Simone Ashley all also being filmed for the movie.

Director David Frankel also returned for the sequel, which pits Charlton against her former boss, Miranda Priestly herself, as they compete for advertising revenue in print media, per IMDB.

