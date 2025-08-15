Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau's causal dating details revealed

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeaus relationship's recent update

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau sparked romance rumours on July 28, when they were spotted together in Montreal.

As per the recent findings of Entertainment Tonight, a source, who is close to the couple, dished on rare details about their relationship.

The lovebirds “having fun together and getting to know one another,” the insider began.

Revealing the reason why Perry fell for the Prime Minster of Canada, the source continued, “Justin is charismatic and has great energy, which is exactly what Katy wants and needs at the moment. For now, things are just casual.”

Meanwhile, the insider said that the songstress’ ex fiancé, Orlando Bloom, is “doing his thing and dating,” but “things still aren’t great. Their relationship is a bit awkward and strained.”

For those unversed, Perry and Bloom have announced their split in July, after being engaged for six years and the estranged couple shares a four-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

Recently, an insider discussed with People magazine that the Dark Horse singer and the Canadian politician each feel a responsibility for their own kids with their ex-partners.

“Their own personal responsibilities could make this relationship move slower than it would,” the source added.

“There are ways to see the other and still fulfill their parenting responsibilities. For one thing, they each have an ex. So, duties are split in half. And long-distance relationships, while still hard, are possible for these two,” they explained too.

Referring to their busy schedule, the source concluded, “They are interested in each other, but it will take a while to see where this goes. She is traveling around the world, and he is figuring out his life now that he is no longer prime minister of Canada, but there is an attraction. They have a lot in common.”