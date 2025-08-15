Bob Odenkirk reveals surprising details of 'Nobody 2'

Bob Odenkirk opens up about experience of 'Nobody 2'

Bob Odenkirk has recently opened up about surprising details of Nobody 2.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he candidly discussed what fans can expect from the sequel.

Recalling selecting the plot story for the movie, the Breaking Bad actor began, "We played around with different stories for Nobody 2, and it was hard to find a story that felt right.”

"I kept asking myself: 'What is the real reason people liked the first one so much? What is it?'” he continued. “And I didn’t mean the obvious stuff like the fights being good and a little more visceral than what you’re used to seeing.”

Revealing the rare details about the movie, Odenkirk added, "At the core of Nobody was this guy, his family and the tensions within it that all seemed authentic ..."

"We wanted to have Hutch take his family to a place [called Plummerville], which, in his mind, is the coolest place [from his childhood] ..."

"We wanted to have that series of disappointments that can happen when you’re a parent and you take your kids on this trip that you’re so excited about doing,” he noted.

In the movie, the 62-year-old actor returns as Hutch Mansell, a former assassin, taking his family to a cheesy amusement park where he finds out the park is run by criminal gangsters.

Before concluding, he shared ‘the perfect’ plot, "The unimpressive waterpark is then closed when you get there, and you even booked the wrong hotel rooms. You didn’t think twice about putting the two kids in the same room. You just weren’t thinking, and you go: 'S***This is supposed to be fun. F****.' "

Nobody 2 is set to be released on August 15, 2025.