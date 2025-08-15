Jennifer Lopez shares special message for fans

Jennifer Lopez shares message for fans ahead of Las Vegas residency

Jennifer Lopez has shared a cheerful message for her fans.

In an interview with Out Magazine, the actress and singer, who is set to begin her Las Vegas residency in December 2025, sent a message to her fans.

Addressing fans who’re tired from the worries of the world, Lopez said, “Come play with me. We’ll sing, we’ll dance. We’ll forget about the troubles of the world for a little while.”

“That’s what I’ve always been here for. That’s always been my mission with my music and my performing and my movies — is to help people sing and feel and cry if they need to and dance and scream and have a good time,” Lopez noted.

She went on to add further, “And … remember that there is joy in the world, and there is love in the world.”

This comes ahead of the star’s Las Vegas residency, which will run from December 30, 2025 to March 28, 2026.

During this period, Jennifer Lopez, famous for her tracks like On The Floor, Papi, Dance Again, and Can’t Get Enough, will perform 12 shows.