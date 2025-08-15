Photo: Kanye West's documentary to drop without troubled singer's approval

Kanye West is at the center of a new documentary, but reportedly he did not sign off on it.

A source close to the 48-year-old rapper told Us Weekly that In Whose Name? is “an unauthorized film.”

The insider explained, “The footage we have seen so far we believe was collected in the proper way. But neither Ye nor [his company] Yeezy has seen, authorized or approved the final product.”

For those unversed, the movie in discussion is set for release on September 19.

Director Nico Ballesteros, however, maintained that the work is entirely independent.

“Nico Ballesteros had access to Ye during the making of In Whose Name?, allowing him to document moments that became integral to the film’s narrative,” a rep for Ballesteros told the publication.

“While Ye is a central figure in the story, he did not have approval rights over any of the film’s content or editorial decisions, ensuring it remains an independent creative work,” he added.

Reportedly, Ballesteros began filming West at age 18, capturing 3,000 hours of behind-the-scenes footage over six years during pivotal moments in the Grammy winner’s life, including his divorce from Kim Kardashian, mental health struggles, and antisemitic controversies.

The first trailer, released Wednesday, August 13, opened with West saying in voice-over, “I’m off my meds for five months now.”

Kim Kardashian, 44, is then heard telling him, “Your personality was not like this a few years ago!”

The former couple, who were married from 2014 to 2022, share four children, namely North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6.

The preview also featured clips from West’s Sunday Service choir, his presidential campaigns, and his headline-making 2020 claim that he and Kardashian considered abortion during her pregnancy with North.

According to the film’s synopsis, In Whose Name? “captures not just a portrait of Ye, but a reflection of the human condition in all its contradictions,” offering candid insight into his experience living with bipolar disorder and exploring the interplay between mental health, fame, and personal identity.