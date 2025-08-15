Jennifer Lopez cannot help but compare herself to Dolly Parton: Source

Photo: Jennifer Lopez in challenging spot post Ben Affleck split: Source

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly facing a rough patch in her career following divorce with Ben Affleck.

According to a source who spoke to Star Magazine, the 56-year-old singer, fresh off the European leg of her Up All Night Tour, is “under an enormous amount of pressure right now.”

Reportedly, the mother of two is “feeling very vulnerable.”

“The European dates left her deflated because she expected more positive feedback, and instead, she was dealing with wardrobe mishaps and harsh reviews,” the source shared.

With the tour behind her, Lopez has reportedly turned her focus to her upcoming Las Vegas residency, scheduled from December 2025 through March 2026, with 12 shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. But, according to the insider, “the numbers are not where they need to be — and that is eating at her.”

To make her mental state worse, “she knows Dolly [Parton] is selling out instantly," the spy confided.

The insider went on to add that Jennifer "can’t help but compare,” her ticket sales with those of Dolly Parton and is afraid of losing relevance.

In conclusion, the insider also pointed out that “getting dropped by her label” was “another blow to her confidence,” one she “still has not wrapped her head around.”