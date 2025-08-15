Orlando Bloom hurting silently as Katy Perry moves on with Justin Trudeau?

Photo: Here's how Orlando Bloom is dealing with Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau romance

Katy Perry appears to have found new sparks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Just a month after parting ways with Orlando Bloom, the Firework hitmaker sparked romance rumours when she was spotted enjoying an intimate dinner with Trudeau in Montreal.

According to ET, a source revealed that Bloom is “doing his thing and dating,” but admitted “things still aren’t great” between him and Perry, describing their post-breakup dynamic as “a bit awkward and strained.”

The actor has otherwise remained tight-lipped on the speculation surrounding Perry’s love life.

As for her new connection, an insider told Star Magazine, “It’s very new, but it’s hard to imagine a more exciting guy to be wooed by, at least in Katy’s eyes. She’s fascinated by politics, and landing arguably the hottest politician in the world is a feather in her cap.”

The 40-year-old singer confirmed her split from Bloom in July, while Trudeau, 53, has been separated from wife Sophie Grégoire since 2023.

Sources also said Trudeau has been courting Perry with sweet gestures, from park strolls to candlelit dinners and cocktails in Montreal, notably two days before attending her concert.

“He really has Katy on a pedestal. Their conversations are way more interesting than anything she and Orlando ever talked about,” the insider noted. “This has all been very exciting for her.”