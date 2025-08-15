Justin Timberlake takes drastic measures to save marriage to Jessica Biel as health declines

Justin Timberlake shows loyalty to wife Jessica Biel more 'than ever'

Justin Timberlake has reportedly appeared “more determined than ever” to save his marriage to Jessica Biel while battling with Lyme disease.

For the unversed, the 44-year-old American singer-songwriter and actor recently shared the news of him “battling some health issues” during his Forget Tomorrow world tour.

Updating his fans about his health on Instagram, Timberlake penned, "I've been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease, which I don't say so you feel bad for me, but to shed some light on what I've been up against… if you've experienced this disease or know someone who has, then you're aware living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically.”

A source told Radar Online that the Shrek the Third star’s recent Lyme disease diagnosis has made him change his priorities, and he has shifted his focus to fixing his relationship with his wife, Biel, and their children, sons Silas, 10, and Phineas, 4.

The insider revealed how the diagnosis changed him by saying, "This has really opened his eyes. He knows now that he can't keep pushing at full speed without it taking a toll.”

"He’s telling people that if he's going to slow down, he wants to spend that energy on Jessica and the kids – not work or late nights, just his family,” they claimed.

Biel and Timberlake’s 13-year marriage is going through "terribly stormy times," but he is "more determined than ever" to resolve all the issues with his wife.

"They've been through some tough moments, but he's showing that he's ready to focus on home life and put the effort in when the tour wraps,” the insider stated.