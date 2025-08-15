 
Harry Styles reveals anxiety diagnosis in rare appearance?

Harry Styles has largely remained out of the spotlight regarding his personal life

August 15, 2025

Harry Styles just enjoyed a casual stroll wearing a shirt that advertised the anxiety medication, Xanax.

The 31-year-old was seen walking in the evening at Hampstead Heath near his home, taking inspiration from the Oasis star, Liam Gallagher, who stepped out in a beige bucket hat fit for the band’s concert for the stroll.

Making a statement with his graphic t-shirt, it read, “Anxiety has many faces - but there is only one Xanax.”

Harry tied his iconic look together with a blue overcoat, a pair of relaxed wide-leg jeans and white trainers.

He also accessorized with a yellow tote bag and a pair of brown sport sunglasses.

This comes after Harry Styles was spotted in Italy with a new female companion weeks after he enjoyed a steamy kiss with Ella Kenny at Glastonbury.

The Watermelon Sugar High singer showed his favourite spots in Vatican City and Rome to Belgian-Congolese designer Kim Mupangilai, who has previously appeared on the cover of high-end interior magazines.

Harry was also spotted taking a stroll around St Peter's Basilica and through the back streets of Rome while carrying a bottle of wine with Kim.

A source told The Sun: “Harry loves nothing more than showing people his favourite spots in Italy.”

“He also loves art and Kim has been a great source of inspiration,” they added.

Kim, who has grown up in Antwerp, Belgium, shared pictures on her Instagram of The Loggia Of Cupid And Psyche — a mural depicting a love affair — at the Villa Farnesina in Rome.

