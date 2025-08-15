Jessica Biel issues stark ultimatum to Justin Timberlake after his shocking stage meltdown

Justin Timberlake at risk of losing Jessica Biel after fiery tour incident: Source

Justin Timberlake is facing a breaking point in his marriage, as wife Jessica Biel allegedly issued an ultimatum following his outburst during his Forget Tomorrow tour.

For the unversed, at Lytham Festival in England, a video showed Timberlake turning furious at the stage crew over sound problems during his performance on Cry Me a River.

People at the show stated that his “temper tantrum” went on for several seconds before the Better Place crooner made a “cut it” gesture with his hand and walked off the stage in anger.

Radar Online reported that the 44-year-old American singer-songwriter and actor’s angry outbursts on stage during his world tour have upset his wife and she wants him to get help for his anger issues with a warning that she will end the marriage if he refuses.

Sources claimed Timberlake made life difficult for everyone on his Forget Tomorrow tour, which concluded on July 30 in Istanbul, as he had a “mid-show meltdown”

"Instead of looking forward to welcoming her husband home, Jessica is dreading their reunion," the insider stated.

"Their marriage is in a sensitive, precarious position, and Justin shouting and cussing in public didn't win him any praise from Jessica and shows he hasn't taken her previous warnings seriously,” they revealed.

Biel, who shares her two children, sons Silas and Phineas, with Timberlake, has been forcing him to go for anger-management therapy for some time but he has not paid heed to her suggestions.

"Clearly, he's a ticking time bomb, a ball of angry energy snapping at everybody around him if things don't go his way," the source said.