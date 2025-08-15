Bob Odenkirk made major change in 'Nobody 2' to avoid nod to 'James Bond'

Bob Odenkirk reveals why Hutch doesn’t go to Italy in Nobody 2

Bob Odenkirk’s sequel to his 2021 sleeper hit, Nobody, is set in a bland rundown resort town and is funnier than the original.

In the original, Bob’s badass killer character Hutch gets away with his wife Becca (Connie Nielsen). Nobody 2 was originally set to be filmed in picturesque backdrops of Italy, but the Breaking Bad star rejected that due to its clash with his character and the film’s general vibe.

"On page one, Hutch is in a gondola and he throws a tarp back, and there’s a whole passel of guns and explosives," he told Variety.

He continued, "My real wife, Naomi, looked at and she said, ‘Wow, this is cool. We get to go to Italy and shoot.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, could be fun.’ And then about three days later, I go, ‘You know what? That’s not what we’re doing. Jason Bourne goes to Italy. James Bond goes to Italy. Hutch doesn’t get to go to Italy, and neither does Bob Odenkirk.'"

And so Hutch, Becca and their two kids Brady (Gage Munroe) and Sammy (Paisley Cadorath) instead went to a rundown resort town.

During the interview, Bob noted that the movie is inspired by Jackie Chan’s Police Story franchise and has humor in the fight scenes.

He revealed, "It’s got jokes within the fight. The first one is very earnest or grim, because I felt like, if I’m going to go into this thing, I’m either going to deeply embarrass myself in front of all my friends, or I’m going to pull it off, and then that’s going to blow my friends’ minds, because they’re going to go, ‘Holy shit, he really did do it.’ Obviously you risk looking really stupid, whereas if you do a joke in the fight, then you can go, ‘Hey, I was just kidding. I never meant for you to take it seriously anyways.'”

Bob Odenkirk’s Nobody 2 premieres August 15.