Jamie Foxx revisits Oscar win over Leonardo DiCaprio, Johnny Depp

Jamie Foxx shared a clip on Instagram on Friday from the 2005 Academy Awards, where he won Best Actor for his portrayal of Ray Charles in the biopic Ray.

The video begins with the announcement of the nominees, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Johnny Depp, Clint Eastwood and Don Cheadle, before presenter Charlize Theron reveals Foxx as the winner.

In the footage, a visibly emotional Foxx takes the stage to a standing ovation and delivers his acceptance speech.

“Memories… seems like it was just yesterday,” the actor wrote in the caption.

The win marked a career-defining moment for Foxx, who had also been nominated that same year for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Collateral.

His portrayal of Charles earned widespread critical acclaim and solidified his status as one of Hollywood’s most versatile performers.

Foxx’s post quickly drew praise from fans and fellow celebrities, many commenting with congratulatory messages and reminiscing about the historic night.