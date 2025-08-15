 
Geo News

Jamie Foxx revisits Oscar win over Leonardo DiCaprio, Johnny Depp

Jamie Fox couldn't believe it's been 20 years since he won an Oscar

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 15, 2025

Jamie Foxx revisits Oscar win over Leonardo DiCaprio, Johnny Depp
Jamie Foxx revisits Oscar win over Leonardo DiCaprio, Johnny Depp

Jamie Foxx shared a clip on Instagram on Friday from the 2005 Academy Awards, where he won Best Actor for his portrayal of Ray Charles in the biopic Ray.

The video begins with the announcement of the nominees, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Johnny Depp, Clint Eastwood and Don Cheadle, before presenter Charlize Theron reveals Foxx as the winner.

In the footage, a visibly emotional Foxx takes the stage to a standing ovation and delivers his acceptance speech.

“Memories… seems like it was just yesterday,” the actor wrote in the caption.

The win marked a career-defining moment for Foxx, who had also been nominated that same year for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Collateral.

His portrayal of Charles earned widespread critical acclaim and solidified his status as one of Hollywood’s most versatile performers.

Foxx’s post quickly drew praise from fans and fellow celebrities, many commenting with congratulatory messages and reminiscing about the historic night. 

Kanye West's documentary to drop without troubled singer's approval
Kanye West's documentary to drop without troubled singer's approval
Bob Odenkirk made major change in 'Nobody 2' to avoid nod to 'James Bond' video
Bob Odenkirk made major change in 'Nobody 2' to avoid nod to 'James Bond'
James Gunn stuns Hollywood with sudden 'Superman' digital release move
James Gunn stuns Hollywood with sudden 'Superman' digital release move
Jessica Biel issues stark ultimatum to Justin Timberlake after his shocking stage meltdown video
Jessica Biel issues stark ultimatum to Justin Timberlake after his shocking stage meltdown
Lucy Liu says late mom would dub new film 'worst piece of fiction' video
Lucy Liu says late mom would dub new film 'worst piece of fiction'
Here's why Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse took a while to choose baby name
Here's why Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse took a while to choose baby name
Billy Joel gives up on beloved hobby amid brain disorder struggle
Billy Joel gives up on beloved hobby amid brain disorder struggle
Gal Gadot continues vacations amid criticism
Gal Gadot continues vacations amid criticism