Cardi B shocks fans with Jay-Z sample in new song

Cardi B samples Jay-Z track in her latest song ‘Imaginary Playerz'

Cardi B just sampled Jay-Z in her latest track Imaginary Playerz.

The new single marks the latest preview of her long-awaited sophomore album, Am I The Drama? and would be the follow-up to her hit 2018 debut album, Invasion of Privacy.

Cardi B has already shared the song Outside, which is the lead single from her project and even confirmed that the album would also include her hits Up and WAP with Megan Thee Stallion.

Now, back with another single that is titled, Imaginary Playerz, the song samples Jay-Z’s legendary Imaginary Players from his 1997 album In My Lifetime, Vol. 1.

Additionally, the rapper addressed her followers on X, formerly Twitter, and updated everyone on the fact that she did get permission from Jay-Z to sample his 1997 song in her latest release.

“If he didn’t approve it, I probably wouldn’t even feel a certain type of way neither, because it’s like, ‘OK, maybe I just had to come a little bit harder,’” Cardi B tweeted, adding, “But I’m glad that I came hard and he loved it.”

The Bodak Yellow rapper announced her new album in June and is set to be released on September 19, about which she said, “Seven years and the time has come. Seven years of love, life and loss. Seven years I gave them grace, but now, I give them hell.”

“I learned power is not given, it’s taken. I’m shedding feathers and no more tears. I’m not back, I’m beyond. I’m not your villain, I’m your tyrant. The time is here. The time is now,” Cardi B concluded.