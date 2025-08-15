 
Sophie Turner recalls being at center of A list couple's breakup

Sophie Turner was enjoying her 'Game of Thrones' fame at the time

August 15, 2025

Sophie Turner has been the reason of heartbreak, but not intentionally.

During her appearance on the August 14, episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers recalled being the cause of a couple ending their engagement.

Seth and Sophie recalled a Comic Con afterparty they attended a decade ago, when Game of Thrones was taking off.

Seth said "it is so fun to meet a cast when they know it’s working," Meyers, 51, explained. "You guys were just in high spirits."

The Joan actress agreed that they were in high spirits, but that it led to an A list couple’s breakup.

"That night was actually quite crazy for me," she recalled. "It went really south really quick."

"I brought my best friend from my school days with me, and she saw this actor that she loved," Sophie recalled, sharing that they waved at the actor. "Later on, I see this girl looking at me and she’s a famous actress."

The Do Revenge star was a fan of the actress and approached her.

"I dance on over and she goes, ‘Can you stop f***ing flirting with my fiancé?’ I was like, ‘Who’s your fiancé?’ She points to the guy that I’d waved at," she recalled. "I have no idea who this man is."

She added, "Turns out, I think they broke their engagement off that night because of my [wave]. I didn’t realize I held this power."

Sophie Turner is currently promoting her upcoming film Trust.

