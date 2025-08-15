Brody Jenner wedding snub exposes deep rift between Jenner siblings

Kylie, Kendall Jenner's loyalty test backfires at Brody Jenner's wedding

A brief rift has shaken the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan as Kylie and Kendall Jenner’s absence from older brother Brody Jenner’s wedding sparks family drama.

Sources told Radar Online that Kylie and Kendall did not attend their brother Brody’s wedding ceremony because they wanted to avoid seeing his mother, Linda Thompson.

However, this step of both sisters has caused more problems in their relationship with their father, Caitlyn Jenner, who is blaming his ex-wife Kris for “stoking family tension.”

Notably, Kylie and Kendall were invited to Brody’s wedding to surfer Tia Blanco in Malibu on July 12 but they had “other priorities.”

Kylie has been spending her summer on holiday in Europe, while Kendall went with her mom and half-sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian to Jeff Bezos’ wedding in Venice, Italy.

The source shared, "Kylie and Kendall were invited to Brody's wedding but made the excuse that they had previous engagements, but that wasn't true.”

"They could easily have attended – they have private jets and assistants at their disposal, get VIP treatment because of who they are, and Caitlyn knows this,” they added.

"Caitlyn is mad they weren't there and thinks it makes her look bad. She's blaming Kris most of all,” the insider claimed.

However, "Brody was cool about Kylie and Kendall not coming to the wedding and didn't let it ruin his special day,” per the source.