Little Mix star Jade announces opening act at Chappell Roan show

Jade Thirlwall set to open for Chappell Roan show

Jade Thirlwall and Chappell Roan are the duo we didn’t know we needed!

The Power hitmaker would be supporting the HOT TO GO! singer at her two huge outdoor Edinburgh shows, in the Royal Highlands Showgrounds on August 26 and 27.

These gigs are the only UK dates Chappell has unveiled for 2025 aside from her upcoming headlining slots at Reading and Leeds festivals on August 22 and 23.

This comes after last Friday, the Pink Pony Club crooner dropped her long-awaited, fan-favourite single, The Subway, a ballad she first performed live in 2024, before its official release, that is.

The Subway was produced and co-written alongside Daniel Nigro, and cover the themes of missed opportunities and collapsing connections.

"Yeah, I’m still counting down all of the days ‘til you’re just another girl on the subway,” is one of the post-chorus lines of the song that initially spread like wildfire across social media.

Meanwhile, Jade Thirlwall, who was formerly a part of the chart-topping girl group, Little Mix, is preparing to launch her solo debut album, THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY!, on September 12 and will be promoting her work with her first ever headline tour.