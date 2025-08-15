Pete Davidson talks about ONE tattoo he will keep forever

Pete Davidson reveals ONE tattoo he will never remove

Pete Davidson just picked a unique tattoo to keep forever, and it’s his Hillary Clinton art.

The 31-year-old comedian has been going through laser treatment to remove all of his body art but he has insisted he won’t get rid of his tribute to the politician, which he got after she lost the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump.

During an appearance on The Breakfast Club radio show, Pete explained, "I love that Hillary. I got Hillary after she lost, because ... I know her personally and she’s a lovely lady - but also just, like, she’s tough, man.”

"She was really at the forefront of some b******t, and as someone who has been at the forefront of some b******t, I was just, like, I just wanted to cheer her up a little bit,” the Dog Man star admitted.

Pete also revealed that Hillary actually reached out to him and asked if he was planning on getting rid of the tattoo.

"What was cute is when I got them removed, she hit me up and she’s like: ‘You’re not removing me, are you?' I was like: 'Of course not, of course. Hillary stays'. She loves it,” he revealed.

Pete also explained on air that getting tattoos removed via laser was a long, hard as well as painful process and is going to take many years.

He explained: "Essentially, they burn off a sheet of your skin and then its gotta heal for six to eight weeks. And the healing thing, you have an open gash on your arm and then you gotta put all this stuff on it, keep it out of the sun. And then after six to eight weeks, you gotta do it 10 more times ...”

"It sucks. If anyone is actually thinking about getting a tattoo, I would recommend thinking about it for a couple of years because your feelings change, you know?" Pete Davidson concluded.

This comes after the actor revealed he had more than 200 tattoos on his body and has spent $200,000 having them removed, as per Variety.