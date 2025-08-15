Taylor Swift, Blake Lively's current friendship status revealed

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively 'not on speaking terms'

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have reportedly fallen out and aren’t on speaking terms.

Taylor and Blake’s longtime friendship withered when the singer’s name was dragged in her friend’s court battle with her It Ends With Us costar and director Justin Baldoni.

Baldoni’s team alleged that the Me hitmaker helped Blake pressure the director into accepting her rewrites for the film. Baldoni’s complaint was dismissed. However, his team subpoenaed Blake and Taylor’s text exchanges.

They later dropped the subpoena after Taylor’s legal team "designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case."

Now a source has told People that "Taylor and Blake aren't speaking."

Previously sources told the publication that the old friends were taking a break or working on their friendship, which isn’t the same anymore.

This comes after Taylor Swift announced her new album The Life of a Showgirl on August 13. The album will include a song titled Ruin the Friendship, which fans speculate is about the Red hitmaker’s friendship with the Gossip Girl star.

The duo’s friendship was a decade long bond and Taylor is godmother to Blake and Ryan’s daughters James, Inez and Betty. The singer also name-dropped their daughters in her songs in the album Folklore.