 
Geo News

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively's current friendship status revealed

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's friendship has suffered amid the actress' court fight with Justin Baldoni

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 15, 2025

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively not on speaking terms
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively 'not on speaking terms'

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have reportedly fallen out and aren’t on speaking terms.

Taylor and Blake’s longtime friendship withered when the singer’s name was dragged in her friend’s court battle with her It Ends With Us costar and director Justin Baldoni.

Baldoni’s team alleged that the Me hitmaker helped Blake pressure the director into accepting her rewrites for the film. Baldoni’s complaint was dismissed. However, his team subpoenaed Blake and Taylor’s text exchanges.

They later dropped the subpoena after Taylor’s legal team "designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case."

Now a source has told People that "Taylor and Blake aren't speaking."

Previously sources told the publication that the old friends were taking a break or working on their friendship, which isn’t the same anymore.

This comes after Taylor Swift announced her new album The Life of a Showgirl on August 13. The album will include a song titled Ruin the Friendship, which fans speculate is about the Red hitmaker’s friendship with the Gossip Girl star.

The duo’s friendship was a decade long bond and Taylor is godmother to Blake and Ryan’s daughters James, Inez and Betty. The singer also name-dropped their daughters in her songs in the album Folklore. 

Cher's plastic surgery obsession leaves inner circle worried
Cher's plastic surgery obsession leaves inner circle worried
Orlando Bloom hurting silently as Katy Perry moves on with Justin Trudeau?
Orlando Bloom hurting silently as Katy Perry moves on with Justin Trudeau?
Little Mix star Jade announces opening act at Chappell Roan show
Little Mix star Jade announces opening act at Chappell Roan show
Brody Jenner wedding snub exposes deep rift between Jenner siblings
Brody Jenner wedding snub exposes deep rift between Jenner siblings
Cardi B shocks fans with Jay-Z sample in new song video
Cardi B shocks fans with Jay-Z sample in new song
Sophie Turner recalls being at center of A list couple's breakup
Sophie Turner recalls being at center of A list couple's breakup
Jamie Foxx revisits Oscar win over Leonardo DiCaprio, Johnny Depp
Jamie Foxx revisits Oscar win over Leonardo DiCaprio, Johnny Depp
Kanye West's documentary to drop without troubled singer's approval
Kanye West's documentary to drop without troubled singer's approval