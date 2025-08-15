'Stranger Things' star Dacre Montgomery to make directorial debut after acting hiatus

Dacre Montgomery gets real about directorial debut

Dacre Montgomery is finally getting his career’s biggest wish: stepping into the director’s chair.

Dacre, who shot to fame with his role in Stranger Things, always wanted complete creative freedom and storytelling privilege.

The Went Up the Hill actor, 30, is about to begin filming his directorial debut film in a few months.

“I was really getting to a point in my acting career where I was sitting on sets… saying to the director, ‘What do you think about this? Maybe you could try it that way?,’ ” Montgomery told People.

“My thing was just like, I want to be in control of the storytelling,” he explained, and shared that he found the right story four years ago and is now ready to film.

“I'm really excited. Over the moon,” he gushed.

“... [I’m] going into a really hard prep zone for the film, and dropping off the map a bit and just getting read,” he continued.

Montgomery feels the same way about his upcoming horror film Went Up the Hill, in which he plays Jack, a young man grieving the death of his mother, who begins to haunt him.

Recalling his reaction to the script, he said “... I went, ‘This is exactly why I've taken time off. This is exactly the thing I want to be doing.’”

“And it changed my life. The process of rehearsing and making the film really changed my life,” Dacre Montgomery added.