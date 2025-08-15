Patrick Mahomes spills secret to long lasting relationship with Brittany

Patrick Mahomes opens up about secret to happy married life

Patrick Mahomes just looked back at his long relationship with now-wife, Brittany Mahomes.

As he sat down for a conversation with PEOPLE magazine, the 29-year-old NFL star said he and Brittany "definitely" bonded over their shared sports dreams back when they both went to Whitehouse High School in Texas, as students.

"There's no better feeling than having someone by your side who is just as competitive as you and supports you in everything you do," Patrick said, whose wife is a former soccer player and current owner of the NWSL's Kansas City Current.

"Whether it was her in soccer or me in football or baseball, we both understood the level of commitment it takes," he further added.

The football player also explained how he hasn’t changed much since high school, describing himself as "definitely competitive, and always working to get better" in his adolescence, further mentioning, "I think a lot of students can relate to just wanting to work hard and have fun.”

When asked of his best memories from Whitehouse High, Patrick admitted they came to him mostly on the football field.

"It’s hard to name just one [favorite memory], but I know a lot of my memories were on Friday nights under the lights," he remembered. "There’s no feeling like it, especially in Texas high school football."

It is pertinent to mention that Patrick and Brittany started dating in 2012 when they were teenagers at Whitehouse High School.

When they went to separate universities, both the athletes pursued their path in sports while maintaining a long-distance relationship with each other.

After a decade long relationship and welcoming their first child, Sterling Skye Mahomes, in 2021, the couple married in 2022.

Patrick and Brittany then welcomed their son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, in 2022 and had their daughter, Golden Raye Mahomes in 2025.