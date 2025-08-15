‘K-Pop Demon Hunters' dethrone Chappell Roan

‘K-Pop Demon Hunters' reach Number one ober Chappell Roan song

K-Pop Demon Hunters’ song, Golden by the fictional girl group, HUNTR/X, just returned to Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart.

Golden first reached the top two weeks ago and was then dethroned last Friday by Chappell Roan's highly-anticipated song, The Subway.

However, this week, the Pink Pony Club hitmaker’s song has landed on the Number two spot while Disco Lines and Tinashe's summer song, No Broke Boys reaches a new peak inside the Top 3.

For the second week in succession, Golden is joined by the K-Pop Demon Hunters other songs, with Soda Pop, a catchy song by the demon boy band, Saja Boys, came in Number 6 and Your Idol, also by the Saja Boys, is on number 7.

Additionally, another track from the hit Netflix series is in the Top 40, as TWICE’s Takedown lands in on 12, to become the girl group’s highest-charting single in the UK.

K-Pop Demon Hunters has also broken the Official Chart records, securing the most UK album streams ever in a week for a soundtrack.

Now in its eighth week in the Official Compilations Chart, the soundtrack surpasses the previous record held by Barbie The Album, with its 18,631 streaming-equivalent sales for the past one week, defeating Barbie’s biggest week of 17,681 in 2023.