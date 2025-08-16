New details about Kelly Clarkson's ex husband Brandon Blackstock emerge

Photo: Kelly Clarkson's ex-assistant's involvement with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock confirmed

Kelly Clarkson’s former assistant, Brittney Marie Jones, allegedly cheated on her husband with the singer’s ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

According to Page Six, Jones’s now-ex-husband, Greg LaPoint, discovered the alleged affair in the summer of 2023.

“He got screwed over due to [Jones and Blackstock’s] fling starting during his marriage,” the insider claimed.

In addition to this, the court documents obtained by the outlet also show Jones married LaPoint, the drummer for Gypsy Nights, on Aug. 13, 2021. Despite their split, remnants of their marriage remain on his social media.

In a heartfelt Instagram post shared on Sept. 11, 2022, the Favorite Escape rocker penned, “It’s hard to believe it’s been a year since we said, ‘I do.’ I can not imagine a world without you by my side, a partner who is as real as they come."

"A lover, cuddler and sure spit fire. I am forever grateful I get to call you my wife.”

While LaPoint acknowledged at the time that “relationships come with ups and downs,” he ended the post by adding, “I will always be the one you can count on to lift you up.”

This report comes as a confirmation to the findings of Daily Mail which stated that 43-year-old singer is now also facing the shock of learning that her ex-husband was romantically involved with her former assistant.