Margaret Qualley spills bold attempt to set mom Andie MacDowell up with Bill Murray

Margaret Qualley reveals surprising matchmaker move for mom Andie MacDowell

Margaret Qualley revealed she once tried to set her mother, Andie MacDowell, up with Bill Murray.

In a recent chat on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, Aug. 14, Qualley spilled that she once attempted to matchmake her mother with her former Groundhog Day co-star. The idea came after learning that both Murray and MacDowell now live in Charleston, S.C.

"Okay, I once tried to set up Bill Murray with my mom," the 30-year-old actress told the show host Jimmy Fallon during a game of “True or False.”

Fallon guessed it was false, but Qualley replied, “True.”

She explained that Murray had just stopped by her dressing room before the show. "Breaking news! Yeah, no. Literally tonight. Bill Murray popped into my backstage dressing room," she joked.

“He was like 'You know, your mom and I, we didn't get along so good while we were making that movie... She took a long time to get her hair done, and she didn't know her lines this one time,' and I was like, 'Yeah, well I heard a different story, sir,'” Qualley recalled.

She still thinks there could be some chances, she added, "I'm putting two and two together, he's living in Charleston, she's living in Charleston, they've got this kind of rage towards each other, but maybe he's trying to make amends. I'm like she's single, he's single, they're both crazy. Let's get it together!"

For the unversed, MacDowell and Murray were starred together rom-com, Groundhog Day, released in 1993.