'Freakier Friday' director teases his bigger twist for third film

'Freakier Friday' director teases his plans for third film

Filmmaker Nisha Ganatra has started brainstorming for a new sequel just weeks after his recent film Freakier Friday hit theatres.

In a recent interview, Ganatra shared what a follow-up could like—for instance, naming it "Freakiest Friday."

"Freakiest Friday... What would it be? I mean, more swaps, right? Probably a six-way swap," Ganatra told Screen Rant.

"We'd definitely have Manny Jacinto and Chad Michael Murray switching places. We all need that!" However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Freaky Friday followed Curtis, 66, and Lohan, 39, as mother-daughter duo Tess and Anna Coleman, who magically swap bodies and are forced to learn what each other's day-to-day lives are like.

The latest sequel expanded the chaos with Anna (Lohan), Tess (Curtis), Anna’s daughter Harper (Julia Butters), and stepdaughter-to-be Lily (Sophia Hammons) all switching bodies, complicating Anna’s wedding to Eric (Jacinto).

Murray reprised his role as Jake Austin, Anna’s ex-boyfriend, who gets pulled into the swap when Harper and Lily try to sabotage the wedding.