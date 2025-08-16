Lewis Capaldi reveals Justin Bieber left him on read after their first meeting

Lewis Capaldi sends public plea after Justin Bieber’s unexpected snub

Lewis Capaldi says Justin Bieber left him on read after what seemed like the start of a new friendship.

The 28-year-old singer shared the story of meeting the Baby singer in an interview with Capital FM’s Chris Stark on Friday, Aug. 15.

The Someone You Loved singer recalled the unexpected meet up at a party in Los Angeles and shared that he was shocked after knowing Bieber recongnized him.

"Bieber comes over to me and he’s like, 'Hey man, what’s going on?' And I’m like, 'You don’t know who I am, you don’t know my name?'" Capaldi looked back

To his surprise, Bieber responded, “‘Of course I do — it’s Lewis Capaldi’ and me and Bieber have this super night, this really lovely evening together... we hang out and I'm like, 'Me and the Biebs are going to be best pals; this is huge.’”

Capaldi explained that Bieber even asked for his number, saying, “make sure I get your number tomorrow.”

Following through, Capaldi sent him a message: “‘Just wanted to jump on bro and say last night was so special, great guy, so nice to hang with you, such a dude,’ all this stuff.”

But instead of getting a reply, Capaldi said, “Then… he liked the message but never texted back.”

Ending with a playful call-out, Capaldi added: “So if you’re out there Bieber, text me back.”