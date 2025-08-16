 
Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie represent royal family at major VJ Day service

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie attended a Service of Remembrance in Edinburgh Castle

Syeda Waniya
August 16, 2025

While King Charles and Queen Camilla led the main national service in England, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie attended a Service of Remembrance at the Scottish War Memorial in Edinburgh Castle.

To mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, the ceremony commemorated eight decades since Japan formally surrendered to the Allies following the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.

The official Instagram handle of the royal family posted photos from Edward and Sophie’s attendance.

Alongside the photos, the caption read, “The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have attended a Service of Remembrance at the Scottish National War Memorial, Edinburgh Castle.”

“Organised by the Royal British Legion Scotland, Their Royal Highnesses joined attendees in commemorating the 80th anniversary of VJ Day,” it further read.

In the photos shared, Prince Edward can be seen laying down the wreath at the memorial, meanwhile some showed Duchess Sophie talking to veterans.

On the other hand, King Charles and Queen Camilla attended the National Memorial Arboretum service in England.

Additionally, Charles also marked the 80th anniversary of VJ Day with an emotional speech to the nation in an audio message released.

