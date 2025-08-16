 
Geo News

'General Hospital' actor Tristan Rogers dies at 79

Rogers played spy Robert Scorpio on the soap opera 'General Hospital' since 1980

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 16, 2025

Actor Tristan Rogers passes away after lung cancer battle
Actor Tristan Rogers passes away after lung cancer battle

Tristan Rogers passed away on Friday at the age of 79, following a battle with lungvcancer.

His death was confirmed by his manager, Meryl Soodak, who described Rogers as “a family man… loyal, kind and loved his role of Scorpio.” 

General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini also paid tribute on social media, calling him “a one-of-a-kind talent” whose presence “Port Charles will not be the same without.”

Rogers began his career in Australian television, appearing in series like Bellbird, The Box, and The Link Men. After moving to Hollywood, he landed the role of a spy, Robert Scorpio, in General Hospital in 1980.

The role was originally intended as a short stint, but the character became a fan favorite and a staple on the long-running soap. He appeared in over 1,400 episodes and reprised the character several times in spin-offs. 

His final appearance was in July 2025, shortly after he went public with his battle with lung cancer in July. Soodak told ABC 7 that Rogers had never smoked.

Rogers also appeared in The Young and the Restless, Studio City, The Bold and the Beautiful, and a 1969 episode of Delta. He did voice work in The Rescuers Down Under, Batman Beyond, The Wild Thornberrys and more.

'WWE' star Logan Paul marries model Nina Agdal
'WWE' star Logan Paul marries model Nina Agdal
Scott Wolf hits back at ex Kelley Wolf with shocking counter allegations
Scott Wolf hits back at ex Kelley Wolf with shocking counter allegations
Lewis Capaldi reveals Justin Bieber left him on read after their first meeting
Lewis Capaldi reveals Justin Bieber left him on read after their first meeting
Kim Kardashian gives glimpse of 'biker boys' Saint, Psalm
Kim Kardashian gives glimpse of 'biker boys' Saint, Psalm
Tina Knowles reveals what it was like being in labour with Beyonce
Tina Knowles reveals what it was like being in labour with Beyonce
Margaret Qualley spills bold attempt to set mom Andie MacDowell up with Bill Murray
Margaret Qualley spills bold attempt to set mom Andie MacDowell up with Bill Murray
'Freakier Friday' director teases his bigger twist for third film
'Freakier Friday' director teases his bigger twist for third film
Sarah Jessica Parker hints at Carrie Bradshaw's potential future
Sarah Jessica Parker hints at Carrie Bradshaw's potential future