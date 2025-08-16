Sophie Turner recalls ‘super cathartic' moment

Sophie Turner remembers ‘cathartic’ moment of life

Sophie Turner just recalled a "super cathartic" moment of her life.

The 29-year-old actress, who was in the midst of her divorce with pop star Joe Jonas, was filming the movie Trust at that time.

Sophie, who suffers betrayal in the film, told Seth Meyers on the Late Night show, "I'm not sure if anyone's aware, but when I started shooting this movie, I was going through, like, a media hell.

"So this was super cathartic because I wanted to run away in my real life when that was all happening. But I got to do it in a movie and I got to smash some s*** up, so that was fun,” the Game of Thrones star further mentioned.

This comes after Sophie described her divorce from Joe as "incredibly sad" admitting that their break-up was very difficult.

She told Harper’s Bazaar magazine previously, "We had a beautiful relationship, and it was hard."

After her marriage ended officially, she moved back to her home in England and revealed she is now loving her life there.

"I’m so happy to be back. It felt as if my life was on pause until I returned to England,” the Joan talent opened up.

"I just never really feel like myself when I’m not in London, with my friends and family. I was away for so long — six years — and it was when my friends were getting engaged, and when I got pregnant. I went for dinner with someone the other day, and she said, ‘I never got to touch your belly.’ We didn’t have those key experiences with each other,” Sophie Turner concluded at that time.