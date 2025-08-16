Emma Stone on working with ex Andrew Garfield in 'The Amazing Spider-Man'

Emma Stone recalls 'special time' of her life

Emma Stone shared her working experience with Andrew Garfield in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man.

The 36-year-old actress recalled the special time of her life in a new interview with Vogue's Life in Looks on Thursday, August 15.

"I mean, I really loved doing Spider-Man. I loved everyone I worked with. I met Andrew there," said Emma.

"I met Sally Field and Marc Webb was wonderful. It was really a special time in my life," she added

The two-time Oscar-winning actress further told the outlet that the people she was surrounded by while filming made her experience better.

"The recurring theme is the people, more than kind of like the film itself, is what sticks with me for so long," said Emma.

"And so I have only like the fondest memories of this whole experience," added the La La Land star.

For those unversed, Emma starred opposite Andrew in The Amazing Spider-Man. The former couple dated for four years before calling it quits in 2015.

In a past interview, Andrew also spoke about working with Emma.

Speaking to Variety in 2021, the 42-year-old actor said that working on the movie was "beautiful" because he "got to meet Emma and work with her."