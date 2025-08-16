'Home Alone' director offers his verdict about 'Home Alone 3'

Filmmaker Chris Columbus doesn't want the hit movie, Home Alone, to get another sequel.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on Friday, the 66-year-old director said that he doesn't think the franchise should persist.

"It was a very special moment, and you can't recapture that," said Chris, who directed the Home Alone in 1990 and its sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York in 1992.

"I think it's a mistake to try to go back and try to recapture something we did 35 years ago. I think it should be left alone," he added.

Chris justified making Home Alone 2 by highlighting its proximity to the original movie.

"That was immediate, so we had the same cast and everyone was about the same age," he said.

The American filmmaker further told the outlet that he didn't expect the original Home Alone to retain an audience 35 years later.

"We wanted people to still enjoy the movie 20 years down the road, but we had no concept that it would still be sort of this locomotive that keeps going after all these years," explained Chris.

"It's a very nostalgic experience for a lot of people, which is great," he added.

For those unversed, the original Home Alone was released in cinemas on November 16, 1990, and collected $476 million at the global box office.

Lost in New York was also a massive hit as it grossed over $350 million.