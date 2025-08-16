Justin Bieber parties without wife, Hailey post ‘SWAG' success

Justin Bieber ditches wife Hailey to party

Justin Bieber just ditched his wife, Hailey, for a party.

The couple enjoyed separate nights recently as rumors continue to swirl that the singer’s health seems to be declining due to his hollow-eyed, dim appearance.

These speculations have further been escalated as marital woes between Bailey and Justin started spreading via social media.

However, in his latest album, SWAG, the Baby hitmaker has clarified that he is fully committed to Hailey as well as their one-year-old son, Jack Blues, who they welcomed in August 2024.

The couple hung out separately on Wednesday, with Justin attending Gunna's album release party in West Hollywood while Hailey enjoyed a girls' night out in the same neighborhood.

However, now, in his latest outing, the 31-year-old kept himself very low-key and opted for a non-showbiz venue for his hangout.

Justin could be seen smoking a joint the previous night outside the dive bar Dave's on Broadway in the suburb Glendale.

The carousel also featured images of him inside the bar, sitting with his male friends as well as readying a pool table for game night.

A night earlier, the Sorry crooner visited the West Hollywood nightclub Zouk to attend the album release party for Gunna's latest project, The Last Wun.

Justin Bieber was accompanied by his controversial longtime friend Kyle Massey, who rose to stardom for starring in That's So Raven as the titular character's little brother, Cory Baxter.