Margaret Qualley recalls 'super intense' shooting experience of 'Maid'

Margaret Qualley gets honest about filming 'Maid'

Margaret Qualley has recently opened up about the super intense experience she had while filming Maid.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, The Substance actress candidly talked about the immense effort she dedicated to the movie.

Recalling casting her real mother, Andie, as her on-screen mom, the Hollywood actress began, "I put everything I had into Maid, even casting my real mom as my show mom."

"I hung out with the girl who played my daughter - her name's Rylea (Nevaeh Whittet) - every weekend for the entire shoot. I really believed in it, and I wanted it to feel as real as it possibly could," she explained.

The series revolves around Alex, a young single mother who escapes from an abusive relationship and takes a job as a housekeeper to support herself and her daughter.

"It was super intense. I learned that in moments like this, the way that women quietly support each other, in even the most micro ways, is just so beautiful," the 30-year-old actress said.

"Most of my girlfriends, most women I know, have had some version of an abusive relationship. Plus, we're kind of all trained to be pitted against each other, as women. It's just such b*******, you know?" Margaret Qualley concluded.

Maid, which consists of 10 episodes, was released on October 1, 2021.