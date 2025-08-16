Sophie Turner reveals 'worst experience' of filming with Kit Harington

Sophie Turner recalls filming intimate scene with Kit Harington

Sophie Turner has opened up about a "vile experience" that she had with Kit Harington on set.

The duo, who previously portrayed siblings Sansa Stark and Jon Snow in Game of Thrones , are reuniting for the romantic lead role in the gothic movie.

While appearing for an interview with Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Hollywood actress candidly talked about filming the intimate scene with Harington for the upcoming movie.

Recalling reading the script, she began, “I’d just got the script for this amazing gothic horror called The Dreadful, and I was reading through all the characters."

Suggesting the 38-year-old actor's name as her on-screen love interest, the 29-year-old actress continued, “And I’m producing it, so the director was asking me, ‘Who do you think?’ And immediately, the first person I thought of was Kit."

Sharing Harington's response for the role, she told the host, “And so, I sent the script to Kit, and he kind of sent me a message back going like, ‘Yeah, I’d love to, but this is going to be really f****** weird, Soph.’ And I was like, what is he talking about?”

"Then I was reading it, and I’m like, ‘Kiss, kiss, s**, kiss, s** scene.’ And then I’m like, oh shoot, that’s my brother. But it’s such a good script that he’s like, ‘We kind of have to do it,'” Turner added.

Meanwhile, the Dark Phoenix actress admitted that filming the first intimate scene was challenging for both stars.

“So, then we put it out of our minds, and then we get on set, and it’s the first kissing scene. And we are both retching, like really, it is vile. It was the worst, another really bad moment in my career,” Sophie Turner concluded.